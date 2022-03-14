Nioa trials gun rail for Australian Defence modernisation

Nioa is currently trialling a smart rail system, Intelligent-Rail (I-RAIL), that transforms rifles into real-time data nodes, linking soldiers on the battlefield with tactical leaders and commanders.

T-Worx developed the I-Rail under US Army funding and guidance, and it was selected by NATO as the basis for the NATO-powered Rail STANAG 4740/AEP-90.

The I-Rail provides the user with a fully integrated sensor platform with a single source of power and connectivity between weapon ancillaries including sensors.

It captures information from sensors on the weapon to create a data package that can include video, radio communication, ammunition usage and location logistics.

The system is already fully integrated within the Colt M4 family of weapons. Colt is a key partner of Nioa, which provides the Colt M4 as the primary weapon for Australian SOCOM units.

The I-Rail technology will be a key enabler for Land 159, Land 125-4, Land 53 and Land 200 programmes for the Australian Defence Force. Nioa is currently bidding for the next tranche of the Land 159 Lethality Systems programme.