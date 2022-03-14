To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Nioa trials gun rail for Australian Defence modernisation

14th March 2022 - 18:26 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

T-Worx's smart rail system allows faster decision-making for men and women on the frontline. (Photo: NIAO)

Nioa is trialling T-Worx’s smart gun rail system, which could be brought into use with the Australian Defence Force.

Nioa is currently trialling a smart rail system, Intelligent-Rail (I-RAIL), that transforms rifles into real-time data nodes, linking soldiers on the battlefield with tactical leaders and commanders.

T-Worx developed the I-Rail under US Army funding and guidance, and it was selected by NATO as the basis for the NATO-powered Rail STANAG 4740/AEP-90.

The I-Rail provides the user with a fully integrated sensor platform with a single source of power and connectivity between weapon ancillaries including sensors.

It captures information from sensors on the weapon to create a data package that can include video, radio communication, ammunition usage and location logistics.

The system is already fully integrated within the Colt M4 family of weapons. Colt is a key partner of Nioa, which provides the Colt M4 as the primary weapon for Australian SOCOM units.

The I-Rail technology will be a key enabler for Land 159, Land 125-4, Land 53 and Land 200 programmes for the Australian Defence Force. Nioa is currently bidding for the next tranche of the Land 159 Lethality Systems programme.

