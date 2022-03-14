Nioa trials gun rail for Australian Defence modernisation

Swiss to field retractable Cobra mortars in 2024
Swiss Army artillery units will be equipped from 2024 with the latest RUAG Defence 120mm Cobra smoothbore recoiling mortar system on a modified GDELS-Mowag Piranha IV 8x8 APC.
Nioa is currently trialling a smart rail system, Intelligent-Rail (I-RAIL), that transforms rifles into real-time data nodes, linking soldiers on the battlefield with tactical leaders and commanders.
T-Worx developed the I-Rail under US Army funding and guidance, and it was selected by NATO as the basis for the NATO-powered Rail STANAG 4740/AEP-90.
The I-Rail provides the user with a fully integrated sensor platform with a single source of power and connectivity between weapon ancillaries including sensors.
It captures information from sensors on the weapon to create a data package that can include video, radio communication, ammunition usage and location logistics.
The system is already fully integrated within the Colt M4 family of weapons. Colt is a key partner of Nioa, which provides the Colt M4 as the primary weapon for Australian SOCOM units.
The I-Rail technology will be a key enabler for Land 159, Land 125-4, Land 53 and Land 200 programmes for the Australian Defence Force. Nioa is currently bidding for the next tranche of the Land 159 Lethality Systems programme.
India's home-grown delivery of towed howitzers has been stuttering, but progress is now being made.
Safran will provide JIM Compact, Moskito TI and Sterna portable optronics to the Australian Defence Force under Project Land 17 Phase 2.
Lockheed Martin receives new OpFires contract modification to achieve system-level critical design security by September 2022.
General Atomics has announced further success with the development of gun-launched projectile designs.
Contract modification from US Army will see Raytheon and Lockheed Martin provide additional support to US users and 14 FMS customers.