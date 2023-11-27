Next set of orders due for French Army's Serval patrol vehicle

Texelis has said it expects orders within the next six months for the rolling chassis of Serval, which will take production out to at least 2033, with further orders to a total of 2,000 expected to take the line out to 2035.

Texelis officials, speaking at a briefing on 22 November, said that before mid-December the company expected an order for 420 vehicles and then another 530 vehicles by mid-2024, all of which would follow an initial order made for 324 systems in 2018.

An official highlighted the potential export of the vehicle.

‘There are indications that Serval platforms are