Next set of orders due for French Army's Serval patrol vehicle

27th November 2023 - 13:28 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Limoges

Texelis said it expected to complete its first contract for 364 chassis in 2025. (Photo: Nexter)

The Serval 4x4 lightweight multi-role armoured vehicle has two prime contractors – Texelis which has been contracted by the French defence procurement agency (DGA) to build and supply the rolling chassis and Nexter Systems which provides the body.

Texelis has said it expects orders within the next six months for the rolling chassis of Serval, which will take production out to at least 2033, with further orders to a total of 2,000 expected to take the line out to 2035.

Texelis officials, speaking at a briefing on 22 November, said that before mid-December the company expected an order for 420 vehicles and then another 530 vehicles by mid-2024, all of which would follow an initial order made for 324 systems in 2018.

An official highlighted the potential export of the vehicle.

‘There are indications that Serval platforms are

