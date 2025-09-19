New Type 100 AFVs help China leapfrog ahead of other Western concepts

A hitherto unknown family of armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) appeared in a massive military parade in Beijing on 3 September. Christened the Type 100, this tracked family currently contains two members: a turreted medium tank and a combat support vehicle.

Implementing a host of lessons learned to Russia’s regret in the Ukraine conflict, these fourth-generation, Norinco-built AFVs are already in People’s Liberation Army (PLA) service.

Such is the PLA’s speed to capability that these vehicles – in concept at least – have stolen a march on Western programmes like the US Army’s XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle. State