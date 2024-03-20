New application developed for Ragnarok 120mm mortar
Rheinmetall Nordic’s MWS 120mm Ragnarok has been successfully demonstrated and integrated into a number of platforms including the ARTEC Boxer (8x8) Multi-Role Armoured Vehicle and the Turkish Nurol Makina Ejder Yalcin (4x4) Tactical Wheeled Armoured Vehicle (TWAV).
To further increase flexibility, mobility and availability, Rheinmetall Nordic and partner Westbay Solutions AB have developed a trailer-mounted version which has already undergone successful firing trials.
Details of the trials were released at the Mortar Systems Study event during the Indirect Fires Conference in Bristol, UK, which was held earlier this month.
The turntable mounted muzzle loaded mortar was mounted in the middle of
More from Land Warfare
-
Thought control tech closer to being a reality for the dismounted soldier
Ultra Precision Control Systems (PCS) showcased technology at the Future Soldier Technology Conference that could allow for drone control through thought, using EEG data and AI.
-
Bahrain to buy 50 Abrams tanks under $2.2 billion deal
Should the deal proceed, Bahrain would join the ranks of the US, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in operating the M1A2 Abram tank.
-
Israel readies itself for hypersonic missile threat from Houthis
Reports that the Houthis have access to superfast missiles from Iran has set Israel on a path towards preparing to defend itself with two domestically manufactured air defence systems.
-
UK wants 120mm turret mortar for ARTEC Boxer
The British Army’s firepower could be boosted by a new 120mm smooth bore turret-mounted mortar system slated for integration into the ARTEC Boxer.
-
Ukraine receives first M1117 armoured vehicles from US
The ASVs have finally started making their way to Ukraine to support efforts against Russia after originally being ordered in November 2022 as part of a US$400 million military aid package.
-
Belgium pledges 300 Lynx combat vehicles and three minehunter vessels to Ukraine
Brussels has pledged to provide a total of US$665 million in military aid to Ukraine in 2024.