New application developed for Ragnarok 120mm mortar

20th March 2024 - 15:10 GMT | by Christopher F Foss

The trailer mounted version of the Rheinmetall Nordic MWS 120 Ragnarok carrying out a fire mission with prime mover being the Rheinmetall Carcal (4x4). (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall Nordic’s Mortar Weapon System (MWS) 120 Ragnarok has been showcased with enhanced flexibility and firepower, having been integrated in multiple armoured vehicles and featuring a trailer-mounted version.

Rheinmetall Nordic’s MWS 120mm Ragnarok has been successfully demonstrated and integrated into a number of platforms including the ARTEC Boxer (8x8) Multi-Role Armoured Vehicle and the Turkish Nurol Makina Ejder Yalcin (4x4) Tactical Wheeled Armoured Vehicle (TWAV).

To further increase flexibility, mobility and availability, Rheinmetall Nordic and partner Westbay Solutions AB have developed a trailer-mounted version which has already undergone successful firing trials.

Details of the trials were released at the Mortar Systems Study event during the Indirect Fires Conference in Bristol, UK, which was held earlier this month.

The turntable mounted muzzle loaded mortar was mounted in the middle of

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems

