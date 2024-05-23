New Anduril extended rage sensor deployed at US–Mexican border

Anduril has developed a new long-range sensor capable of detecting targets up to a range of 8km autonomously and up to 12km in operator mode. The sensor has already been operational as a pilot system.

The new Extended Range Sentry Tower (XRST) was designed for force protection and border security. In November 2023, it has been deployed to the US–Mexican border in Texas.

The sensor can be mounted on a expeditionary 80ft (2.5m) tower, with the system designed to reduce manpower needs and response times by presenting tailored alerts to operators within seconds of detection.

The system constantly processes and trains algorithms at the edge to enable crews to operate more accurately and effectively, Anduril claimed .

The company stated that its various tower systems “have produced hundreds-of-thousands of autonomously identified incursions that have resulted in successful force protection, humanitarian and law enforcement outcomes”.

“The most recent addition to Anduril's Sentry family of autonomous systems brings proven autonomous surveillance capabilities to longer-range applications, while presenting operators with relevant decision points, not noise,” it said.

Anduril has provided similar systems to different standards and shorter ranges such as Standard Range Sentry Tower at a height of 10m and a range up to 3.5km, Long Range which is equipped with radar for a range out to 15km and Maritime at 5.5m with a range for surface vessels of more than 15km.