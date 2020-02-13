NATO’s Land Battle Decisive Munitions initiative grows

Czech Republic and Sweden have joined NATO’s Land Battle Decisive Munitions initiative, with both countries signing an amendment to the initiative’s Memorandum of Understanding in Brussels.

The Land Battle Decisive Munitions Initiative forms a multinational framework for participating nations to acquire and manage key munitions in the land domain. The initiative lowers acquisition costs by offering a way for nations to combine their purchase requirements and share existing munition stocks.

The initiative was launched during the NATO Summit in 2018 and the first delivery of acquired munition followed within six months. Participating nations are now working on further acquisition rounds for later this year.

With the two new participants, the initiative now includes Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, the UK, as well as partner nations Austria, Finland, North Macedonia and Sweden.