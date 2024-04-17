NATO orders more 155mm ammunition

KNDS will supply tens-of-thousands of 155mm ammunition to two NATO nations through a deal with NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) in support of the Ammunition Support Partnership (ASP).

The deal came on the back of last year’s NATO Summit in Vilnius where heads of state and government endorsed the Defence Production Action Plan (DPAP) developed by the Conference of National Armaments Directors (CNAD).

The plan was part of an effort to resupply the ammunition supplies of NATO countries in the face of dwindling stocks sent to support Ukraine. It has been focused on replenishing stockpiles of key equipment and increasing commonality across the alliance, and has been structured on three key pillars: aggregating demand, addressing defence industrial capacity and enhancing interoperability.

The plan will see NSPA co-ordinate procurement efforts to negotiate better prices and multinational multi-year contract terms with ammunition suppliers. These joint procurement initiative intend to leverage economies of scale, streamline logistics, and enhance interoperability and materiel standardisation across NATO nations.

Earlier this year, NSPA announced two new multinational framework contracts valued at €1.1 billion (US$1.2 billion) for 155mm ammunition and fuzes serving CAESAR and PZH-2000 howitzer platforms. Additionally, NSA announced a contract valued at €5 billion for a combined quantity of up to 1,000 Patriot Guidance Enhanced Missiles (GEM-T) in support of a coalition of nations.