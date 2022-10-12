To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NATO completes effort to scrap ex-Italian M113s

12th October 2022 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Ex-Italian M113s on the scrapheap. (Photo: NSPA)

Italy has gained financially from the disposal of its old M113 APCs.

NATO has finished demilitarising, dismantling and disposing of 722 decommissioned ex-Italian Army M113 APCs.

‘The project generated more than €3 million [$2.91 million] of net revenue to Italy ‘and contributed to saving 41,000 tonnes of CO2’, the NATO Support and Procurement Agency noted in a 6 October announcement.

The M113s were demilitarised in line with the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe.

The old APCs were phased out in favour of the Puma 4x4 and 6x6 for the Italian Army, although these will be replaced in turn by new platforms in the 2030s under the latest modernisation plan.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us