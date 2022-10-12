NATO completes effort to scrap ex-Italian M113s

NATO has finished demilitarising, dismantling and disposing of 722 decommissioned ex-Italian Army M113 APCs.

‘The project generated more than €3 million [$2.91 million] of net revenue to Italy ‘and contributed to saving 41,000 tonnes of CO2’, the NATO Support and Procurement Agency noted in a 6 October announcement.

The M113s were demilitarised in line with the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe.

The old APCs were phased out in favour of the Puma 4x4 and 6x6 for the Italian Army, although these will be replaced in turn by new platforms in the 2030s under the latest modernisation plan.