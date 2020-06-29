To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Mykolaiv Armoured Plant delivers repaired BRDM-21s to AFU

29th June 2020 - 14:00 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Mykolaiv Armoured Plant, a subsidiary of Ukroboronprom, has delivered 10 units of the BRDM-2L1 armoured reconnaissance patrol vehicle to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

It is the third batch of upgraded platforms which have undergone major repairs intended to enhance their overall performance.

Throughout 2019, more than 100 units of the BRDM-2L1 were transferred back to the AFU according to Mykolaiv.

The company is one of the main Ukroboroprom subsidiaries responsible for repairing military vehicles in Ukraine. 

