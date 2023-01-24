"Myanmar unveils new indigenously developed military weapons at 75th Independence Day parade"

To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

24th January 2023 - 01:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Three MAM-03 multiple rocket launchers appeared in a Myanmar military parade in early January. (Photo: MRTV)

Many countries may have sanctioned Myanmar's military junta, but the Southeast Asian nation continues to receive support from nations such as China, Russia and Ukraine.

Myanmar’s military, the Tatmadaw, held a parade in the capital Naypyidaw on 4 January to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence.

The spectacle was attended by Sen Gen Min Aung Hlaing, who is both the supreme commander of the armed forces and the leader of the military junta that seized power in February 2021.

Of significance, two new types of indigenously developed land platforms appeared – a multiple rocket launcher (MRL) and a light tank. Three examples of each vehicle featured in the parade.

The MRL is called the MAM-03 and is based on a 6x6 truck chassis.

