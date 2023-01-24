"Myanmar unveils new indigenously developed military weapons at 75th Independence Day parade"
Myanmar’s military, the Tatmadaw, held a parade in the capital Naypyidaw on 4 January to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence.
The spectacle was attended by Sen Gen Min Aung Hlaing, who is both the supreme commander of the armed forces and the leader of the military junta that seized power in February 2021.
Of significance, two new types of indigenously developed land platforms appeared – a multiple rocket launcher (MRL) and a light tank. Three examples of each vehicle featured in the parade.
The MRL is called the MAM-03 and is based on a 6x6 truck chassis.
