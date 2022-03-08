More VT4 vehicles reach DGA

French procurement agency DGA announced has received two new batches of 100 Trapper VT4 unarmoured four-wheeled tactical vehicles from Arquus out of a total of 1,134 expected in 2022.

The latest vehicles will shortly be delivered to the French Army.

Based on a commercial Ford Everest 4x4 design, the VT4 command and liaison vehicle is designed to carry five troops or four soldiers equipped with the FELIN system.

Arquus equips the vehicles with weapon mounts and removable glazing protection.

A total of 4,380 VT4s are being provided under the French Military Programming Law (LPM) 2019-2025.

The majority of the vehicles are destined for the French Army, the DGA noted in a 3 March statement.

By the end of 2021, 3,000 VT4s had been delivered.