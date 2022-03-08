To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

More VT4 vehicles reach DGA

8th March 2022 - 16:37 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

VT4 tactical vehicle. (Photo: French MoD)

Two more batches of the VT4 command and liaison vehicle are set to be delivered to the French Army.

French procurement agency DGA announced has received two new batches of 100 Trapper VT4 unarmoured four-wheeled tactical vehicles from Arquus out of a total of 1,134 expected in 2022.

The latest vehicles will shortly be delivered to the French Army.

Based on a commercial Ford Everest 4x4 design, the VT4 command and liaison vehicle is designed to carry five troops or four soldiers equipped with the FELIN system.

Arquus equips the vehicles with weapon mounts and removable glazing protection.

A total of 4,380 VT4s are being provided under the French Military Programming Law (LPM) 2019-2025.

The majority of the vehicles are destined for the French Army, the DGA noted in a 3 March statement.

By the end of 2021, 3,000 VT4s had been delivered.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us