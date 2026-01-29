Land forces review: Tanks, trucks and IFVs dominate but woes remain for Ajax

Main battle tanks (MBTs) were out front in the news in January, most notably with an important milestone for the British Army’s Challenger 3. This came alongside more orders being placed for large and logistics vehicles, a new Boxer 8x8 user approaching the start line and plans for new vehicle deliveries.

IDV announced in December 2025, it would supply an additional 658 tactical-logistic trucks to the Italian Army, extending the original contract signed in 2024 for 1,453 vehicles and taking the total to 2,111 units, with deliveries planned through 2039.

In the middle of January, John Cockerill Defense and Daimler Truck were awarded a