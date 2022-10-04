Milkor tweaks 4x4 APC design

South African company Milkor has refined its eponymous privately developed 4x4 APC with some design changes following feedback from a potential unnamed customer.

Changes included twin doors at the rear with folding steps to allow for rapid entry and exit. The 12t Milkor APC is also slightly longer with a redesigned front but the vehicle retains the V-shaped lower hull for maximum protection against mines and IEDs.

Also retained is the Iveco Trekker 4x4 chassis with all-welded steel body, which meets NATO STANAG 4569 Level 3 ballistic requirements with a protected engine compartment at the front and a troop compartment