Milkor tweaks 4x4 APC design

4th October 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

Milkor exhibited its redesigned 4x4 APC at the AAD exhibition in South Africa on 21-25 September. (Photo: Milkor)

Feedback from a potential customer has prompted South African firm Milkor to alter the design of its privately funded 4x4 APC.

South African company Milkor has refined its eponymous privately developed 4x4 APC with some design changes following feedback from a potential unnamed customer.

Changes included twin doors at the rear with folding steps to allow for rapid entry and exit. The 12t Milkor APC is also slightly longer with a redesigned front but the vehicle retains the V-shaped lower hull for maximum protection against mines and IEDs.

Also retained is the Iveco Trekker 4x4 chassis with all-welded steel body, which meets NATO STANAG 4569 Level 3 ballistic requirements with a protected engine compartment at the front and a troop compartment

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

