Milipol Paris 2017: Beretta unveils new PMX submachine-gun

US Precision Strike Missile makes combat debut in Operation Epic Fury
CENTCOM confirmed that PrSMs have been deployed in the offensive against Iran, bringing what it called “an unrivalled deep strike capability”.
Beretta Defense Technologies (BDT) unveiled its new PMX 9x19 mm submachine-gun (SMG) at the Milipol internal security exhibition near Paris.
Development work on the PMX began in 2015 with the aim of producing a modern derivative of Beretta’s iconic M12/PM12 legacy SMG, integrating all the technologies currently found in firearms which could be offered to existing M12 users as replacement.
As one BDT executive explained to Shephard, the company focused on the limits of the M12 with the aim of eliminating them. The PMX was built using polymers, which allowed the reduction in its weight to just 2.4 kg,
Defence buyers globally are increasingly looking to tie domestic manufacturing and technology transfer into deals.
This month we saw a major presence from Turkish, Russian and Chinese companies at the World Defense Show with new vehicles from major suppliers, while elsewhere there were evolving mortar programmes and artillery modernisation efforts.
A growing push towards increasing mobility and lethality across forces can be seen in recent contracts and modernisation efforts, with advancing mortar technology playing an integral role in modern warfare.
As Ireland looks to replace its RG32M 4x4 armoured patrol vehicles and Piranha III 8x8 armoured personnel carriers, a reported deal with France would rule out other European platforms that were being considered.
The US Army is seeking a mature 155mm, wheeled, self-propelled capability to replace the towed M777 howitzer in the Stryker, Mobile and Infantry Brigade Combat Teams as it targets a potential 498-unit acquisition goal.