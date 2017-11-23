Milipol Paris 2017: Beretta unveils new PMX submachine-gun

Beretta Defense Technologies (BDT) unveiled its new PMX 9x19 mm submachine-gun (SMG) at the Milipol internal security exhibition near Paris.

Development work on the PMX began in 2015 with the aim of producing a modern derivative of Beretta’s iconic M12/PM12 legacy SMG, integrating all the technologies currently found in firearms which could be offered to existing M12 users as replacement.

As one BDT executive explained to Shephard, the company focused on the limits of the M12 with the aim of eliminating them. The PMX was built using polymers, which allowed the reduction in its weight to just 2.4 kg,