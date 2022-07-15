Merkava-based AVLBs reach the Philippines
A pair of new armoured vehicle-launched bridges (AVLB) arrived by ship in Batangas in the Philippines on 12 July, after completing a sea journey from Israel.
It was earlier thought that these tracked AVLBs might use Leopard 2 hulls, but, in a remarkable move, Elbit Systems has used the Merkava Mk IV tank hull as the basis for these Philippine AVLBs.
This is the first known export of Merkava hulls, though Shephard is aware of persistent rumours that Singapore may have covertly procured some Merkava MBTs for its army.
Original specifications for this combat engineering equipment listed by the Philippines
