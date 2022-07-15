To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Merkava-based AVLBs reach the Philippines

15th July 2022 - 05:24 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Philippine Army is in receipt of two AVLBs based on a Merkava Mark IV tank chassis, following a contract with Elbit Systems. (Photo: Philippine Army)

Israel has delivered two bridge-laying vehicles to the Philippines, these based on an Israeli Merkava tank hull.

A pair of new armoured vehicle-launched bridges (AVLB) arrived by ship in Batangas in the Philippines on 12 July, after completing a sea journey from Israel.

It was earlier thought that these tracked AVLBs might use Leopard 2 hulls, but, in a remarkable move, Elbit Systems has used the Merkava Mk IV tank hull as the basis for these Philippine AVLBs.

This is the first known export of Merkava hulls, though Shephard is aware of persistent rumours that Singapore may have covertly procured some Merkava MBTs for its army.

Original specifications for this combat engineering equipment listed by the Philippines

