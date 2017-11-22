Meprolight launches Mepro NYX-200

Meprolight has launched a new multi-spectral weapon sight and hand-held device called the Mepro NYX-200.

The sight combines an uncooled thermal channel with a high-resolution digital day/night camera, and is designed to provide situational awareness for target acqusition in all visibility conditions, including total darkness.

The Mepro NYX-200 is available in two configurations: thermal channel with digital night camera (DNC) or thermal channel with digital day camera (DDC).

The thermal channel can be used in total darkness and through fog and camouflage. The sight’s digital night vision is optimised for close quarters battle and face recognition.

The combination of thermal channel and DDC enables soldiers to use the sight for day and night operation, eliminating the need to change sights/devices between day and night, and allowing soldiers to move between dark and light environments, such as entering dark places during daytime.

The Mepro NYX-200 uses four commercially available batteries. The system has an integrated IR pointer and uses integrated DVR for image capture, video recording and transmitting for mission debriefing.