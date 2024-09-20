To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MBDA aims Brimstone at British Army requirement

20th September 2024 - 10:20 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in UTAC Millbrook, UK

Wolfram, based on a Supacat Coyote (6x6) vehicle, featuring the turntable-mounted, eight-round launcher for MBDA Brimstone ATGW traversed to the right, with Brimstone missile in foreground. (Photo: MBDA)

MBDA has been pushing for Brimstone, which was originally developed as an air-launched missile for the Royal Air Force, to help the British Army meet its MCCO requirement.

The British Army has a future requirement for a Mounted Close Combat Over-watch (MCCO) weapon system to provide a beyond line of sight (BLOS) anti-armour capability.

According to MBDA: “The aim of MCCO would be to neutralise Main Battle Tanks (MBT) and other high-value targets before they come into range of other weapons such as the Javelin anti-tank guided weapon (ATGW) and the Challenger 3 MBT.

Being shown at UK land event DVD 2024 this week was the MBDA Wolfram SLB (Surface-launched Brimstone). The system consists of a Supacat Coyote (6x6) platform on the rear of which was a turntable-mounted,

