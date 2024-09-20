MBDA aims Brimstone at British Army requirement
The British Army has a future requirement for a Mounted Close Combat Over-watch (MCCO) weapon system to provide a beyond line of sight (BLOS) anti-armour capability.
According to MBDA: “The aim of MCCO would be to neutralise Main Battle Tanks (MBT) and other high-value targets before they come into range of other weapons such as the Javelin anti-tank guided weapon (ATGW) and the Challenger 3 MBT.
Being shown at UK land event DVD 2024 this week was the MBDA Wolfram SLB (Surface-launched Brimstone). The system consists of a Supacat Coyote (6x6) platform on the rear of which was a turntable-mounted,
