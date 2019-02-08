To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Marine West 2019: USMC consolidates ACV efforts

8th February 2019 - 10:33 GMT | by Scott Gourley in Camp Pendleton, California

The USMC is working to consolidate the previously-separate Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) 1.1 and 1.2 programmes into a single ACV programme effort. 

Current activities follow recent approval of the consolidation plan by James Geurts, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition and Navy Acquisition Executive.

According to service representatives, the original ACV strategy had included a ‘pre-1.2 decision point’ to determine whether the service would continue with current design or develop a separate design focused on things like high water speed.

They noted that primary service interest was in validating the water capabilities of the 1.1 design,

Scott Gourley

Author

Scott Gourley

Scott Gourley is a former US Army officer and the author of several thousand articles …

Read full bio

