Malaysia's armed forces go shopping for hundreds of support vehicles

1st August 2024 - 09:00 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

The Spanish Urovesa VAMTAC is one of four different vehicle types serving in the weapons carrier role in the Malaysian Army. (Photo: author)

Malaysia is issuing tenders to acquire over 300 vehicles of 11 different types as part of efforts to recapitalise and restructure its ground forces.

Malaysia issued a number of tender invitations for the supply of various transport and support vehicles for the Malaysian Army and Malaysian Armed Forces Headquarters in late July as it seeks to recapitalise its fleet along with addressing new requirements.

The vehicles required are 83 Weapons Carrier (Heavy Machine Gun), 80 Weapons Carrier (Automatic Grenade Launcher), 18 Mortar (81mm) Transporters, 82 one-tonne General Service (GS) Cargo trucks, 30 seven-tonne GS Cargo trucks, 21 Forward Repair Vehicles, 14 ten-tonne GS Cargo trucks, six Medium Recovery Vehicles and seven 8x8 Amphibious All Terrain Support Vehicles for the army (to be assigned to

Dzirhan Mahadzir

Author

Dzirhan Mahadzir

Dzirhan Mahadzir is a freelance defense journalist and analyst based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, who …

Read full bio

