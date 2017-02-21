M119 howitzer gets new muzzle brake

The Armament Research, Development and Engineering Center's Benet Laboratories at Watervliet Arsenal is developing a new 105mm low blast overpressure (LBOP) muzzle brake for the US Army's M119 howitzer.

The 105mm LBOP muzzle brake is being developed for use with the M119 during shorter range howitzer missions and training.

A muzzle brake achieves recoil reduction by redirecting propellant gasses rearward, similar to the thrust reversal used during the landing of a jet plane when the jet plane's engines redirect engine exhaust forward to reduce forward momentum.

The LBOP muzzle break also reduces the auditory and non-auditory health hazards compared to the current muzzle brake on the M119.

Alan Ng, LBOP program lead, said: 'It is important to the warfighter because it allows them to be more lethal by sustaining [a] higher number of rounds fired per day because the blast overpressure from this new muzzle brake that is experienced by the artilleryman is significantly lower.

'The reduction in impulse noise [blast overpressure] varies between 13 percent to 48 percent at various quadrant elevations and crew locations.'

The M119 towed howitzer is designed specifically for this 105mm M20 cannon, but the technology can be engineered for other cannon platforms, such as a 155mm.