L&T to build prototype of India’s light tank
India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has placed an order with private-sector Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to build a prototype of a jointly designed light tank.
Industry sources said the deadline for L&T to ready the 25t air-transportable and amphibious Zorawar tank had not yet been finalised, but the DRDO had earlier declared it would begin trials in late 2023.
Powered by an MTU 800hp engine optimised for high altitudes, the light tank will be armed with an off-the-shelf 105mm gun turret acquired from Belgium’s John Cockerill, industry sources said.
Enabled by AI and fitted with an active
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
UK looks to Serco to maintain and operate air defence radars
Serco has secured a UK MoD contract worth £32m to maintain air defence radars and provide day-to-day operation of remote radar heads for five years.
-
DARPA RACER robotic vehicle programme approaches its second phase
The agency is currently reviewing the results of the last RACER robotic vehicle autonomy experiment and will select partners for phase 2 in the coming weeks.
-
BAE Systems reveals details of next-generation artillery ammunition
BAE Systems expects to carry out demonstration firings this year with its next-generation 155mm artillery rounds and is targeting British Army requirements including the Mobile Fires Platform and Lightweight Fires Platform.
-
Greece adds Spike antitank missiles to arsenal
Greece is the latest NATO member to acquire Spike antitank missiles from Israeli manufacturer Rafael, under a government-to-government agreement.