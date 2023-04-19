L&T to build prototype of India’s light tank

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has placed an order with private-sector Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to build a prototype of a jointly designed light tank.

Industry sources said the deadline for L&T to ready the 25t air-transportable and amphibious Zorawar tank had not yet been finalised, but the DRDO had earlier declared it would begin trials in late 2023.

Powered by an MTU 800hp engine optimised for high altitudes, the light tank will be armed with an off-the-shelf 105mm gun turret acquired from Belgium’s John Cockerill, industry sources said.

Enabled by AI and fitted with an active