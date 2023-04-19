To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

L&T to build prototype of India’s light tank

19th April 2023 - 01:51 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

Existing Indian Army tanks like this T-72M1 are unsuitable for operations in mountainous terrain, hence the need for new light tanks. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

The Indian Army is desperate to get a light tank so as to improve its deployment of armour into mountainous border areas.

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has placed an order with private-sector Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to build a prototype of a jointly designed light tank.

Industry sources said the deadline for L&T to ready the 25t air-transportable and amphibious Zorawar tank had not yet been finalised, but the DRDO had earlier declared it would begin trials in late 2023.

Powered by an MTU 800hp engine optimised for high altitudes, the light tank will be armed with an off-the-shelf 105mm gun turret acquired from Belgium’s John Cockerill, industry sources said.

Enabled by AI and fitted with an active

