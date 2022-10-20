To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indian Army continues to dream of light tanks

20th October 2022 - 06:00 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

One contender for the Indian Army’s new light tank is Hanwha Defense’s K21-105, needed for operations in mountainous areas. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

India will adopt an indigenously designed light tank - or adopt one from overseas - to equip army forces in mountainous areas.

A light air-transportable and amphibious tank – under joint development by India’s government-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and private vendor Larsen & Toubro – is competing against comparable models from Israel, South Korea and Russia to meet an Indian Army requirement for 350 units.

Industry sources at DefExpo 2022 said that a prototype of this light tank – named Zorawar – is likely to be ready for trials by late 2023. However, details of the DRDO-L&T collaboration remain opaque in terms of its design and series manufacture.

Significantly, if any of the three rival overseas light tank designs

Rahul Bedi

Author

Rahul Bedi

Rahul Bedi is a New Delhi-based journalist reporting for over 30 years on strategic, military, and security …

Read full bio

