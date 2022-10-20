Indian Army continues to dream of light tanks
A light air-transportable and amphibious tank – under joint development by India’s government-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and private vendor Larsen & Toubro – is competing against comparable models from Israel, South Korea and Russia to meet an Indian Army requirement for 350 units.
Industry sources at DefExpo 2022 said that a prototype of this light tank – named Zorawar – is likely to be ready for trials by late 2023. However, details of the DRDO-L&T collaboration remain opaque in terms of its design and series manufacture.
Significantly, if any of the three rival overseas light tank designs
