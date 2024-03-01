To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Logos fire detector ordered for US Army

1st March 2024 - 17:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Serenity fire detector has been developed for other uses. (Image: Logos Technologies)

Serenity, a hostile fire detection (HFD) system, combines EO and acoustic sensors to pinpoint the origin of heavy weapons and explosive detonations up to 10km away in any direction.

Logos Technologies, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems of America, will supply more Serenity hostile fire detection (HFD) systems to US Army for use by United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) under a US$19.4 million deal.

The contract included the supply, maintenance and support to operate Serenity systems in theatre to safeguard US expeditionary forces against conventional and asymmetric forces and also research and development efforts.

The Serenity weighs 25–35kg, depending on the configuration, and can be mounted on towers, such as those provided to AFRICOM, aerostats and some aircraft. The system combines EO and acoustic detection and can provide 360° coverage

