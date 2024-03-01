Logos fire detector ordered for US Army

Logos Technologies, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems of America, will supply more Serenity hostile fire detection (HFD) systems to US Army for use by United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) under a US$19.4 million deal.

The contract included the supply, maintenance and support to operate Serenity systems in theatre to safeguard US expeditionary forces against conventional and asymmetric forces and also research and development efforts.

The Serenity weighs 25–35kg, depending on the configuration, and can be mounted on towers, such as those provided to AFRICOM, aerostats and some aircraft. The system combines EO and acoustic detection and can provide 360° coverage