Lockheed picks Australian site for GMLRS support and possible missile manufacture
Canberra-based Lockheed Martin Australia has signed an agreement with Avalon Airport, near Geelong outside Melbourne, to store equipment and components for the GMLRS.
Lockhead Martin Australia CEO Warren McDonald confirmed that talks were under way with the airport to establish a permanent facility for the production and assembly of what the company calls “non-explosive munition components”. This will produce priority components and sub-assemblies to support domestic manufacture of the weapon, the company said.
The possible selection of the site was noted by Shephard in April during the Australian International Airshow held at Avalon Airport.
A final decision on the siting
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Raytheon and Diehl Defence sign deal to co-produce Stinger missiles in Europe
An agreement has been signed that will extend Stinger missile system production to Europe with Diehl Defence currently looking at manufacturing locations.
-
New version of Altay tank to be delivered “soon” with Turkish engine for later iterations
The first of the Altay T1 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) will have a South Korean power pack while later Atlay T2s will be fitted with the locally made BMC BATU engine.
-
Kongsberg Defence Australia cashes in with government support for exports
Kongsberg Defence Australia is building on the supply of Naval Strike Missile (NSM) systems to Australia to win exports with the support of the government through its Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) enterprise and Global Supply Chain Program.