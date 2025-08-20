To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Lockheed picks Australian site for GMLRS support and possible missile manufacture

20th August 2025 - 12:28 GMT | by Gregor Ferguson in Sydney, Australia

Australia has test-fired the PrSM and plans to purchase the missile. (Photo: Australian DoD)

A final decision on the siting of an Australian Weapons Manufacturing Complex (AMWC), which will produce all-up GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) rounds, will be made by the Australian Department of Defence (DoD).

Canberra-based Lockheed Martin Australia has signed an agreement with Avalon Airport, near Geelong outside Melbourne, to store equipment and components for the GMLRS.

Lockhead Martin Australia CEO Warren McDonald confirmed that talks were under way with the airport to establish a permanent facility for the production and assembly of what the company calls “non-explosive munition components”. This will produce priority components and sub-assemblies to support domestic manufacture of the weapon, the company said.

The possible selection of the site was noted by Shephard in April during the Australian International Airshow held at Avalon Airport.

