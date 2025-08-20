Lockheed picks Australian site for GMLRS support and possible missile manufacture

Canberra-based Lockheed Martin Australia has signed an agreement with Avalon Airport, near Geelong outside Melbourne, to store equipment and components for the GMLRS.

Lockhead Martin Australia CEO Warren McDonald confirmed that talks were under way with the airport to establish a permanent facility for the production and assembly of what the company calls “non-explosive munition components”. This will produce priority components and sub-assemblies to support domestic manufacture of the weapon, the company said.

The possible selection of the site was noted by Shephard in April during the Australian International Airshow held at Avalon Airport.

A final decision on the siting