Lockheed Martin validates Next Generation Interceptor designs for missile defence

Lockheed Martin was contracted in 2021, along with a separate award to Northrop Grumman, to conduct flight test options for the new long-range missile defence system with these tests to be completed by 2029.

In a statement the company said: ‘Through a series of successful and on-schedule PDRs of all NGI major subsystems, the company demonstrated it has achieved design maturity and reduced risk for critical technologies.’

According to the company, its NGI programme is on track for its next major review, the All Up Round PDR. During this next major review, MDA will assess if the programme is ready to move forward in the acquisition process through Knowledge Point number one and ultimately on to the Critical Design Review. The first Lockheed Martin NGI is forecast for delivery to the warfighter as early as FY2027.

Plans published in 2020 called for more than $5 billion of funding for NGI until FY2025. However, a Pentagon source stated in 2021 that the newly awarded contracts include options for the government to review the project at the end of FY2023, giving it the option to cancel the effort.