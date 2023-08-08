Lockheed Martin validates Next Generation Interceptor designs for missile defence
Lockheed Martin was contracted in 2021, along with a separate award to Northrop Grumman, to conduct flight test options for the new long-range missile defence system with these tests to be completed by 2029.
In a statement the company said: ‘Through a series of successful and on-schedule PDRs of all NGI major subsystems, the company demonstrated it has achieved design maturity and reduced risk for critical technologies.’
According to the company, its NGI programme is on track for its next major review, the All Up Round PDR. During this next major review, MDA will assess if the programme is ready to move forward in the acquisition process through Knowledge Point number one and ultimately on to the Critical Design Review. The first Lockheed Martin NGI is forecast for delivery to the warfighter as early as FY2027.
Plans published in 2020 called for more than $5 billion of funding for NGI until FY2025. However, a Pentagon source stated in 2021 that the newly awarded contracts include options for the government to review the project at the end of FY2023, giving it the option to cancel the effort.
More from Land Warfare
-
Poland orders more Spike LR anti-tank missiles
Poland has ordered more Spike LR anti-tank guided missiles under a deal worth PLN400 million ($99.2 million) with deliveries to begin almost immediately through local manufacturer of the system, Mesko.
-
USMC experiments with Mission Master UGVs in Australia
The USMC trialled Mission Master UGVs during the recent Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 in Australia.
-
Poland's HOMAR-K MLRS completes mobility trials as deliveries near
The HOMAR-K, a Polish version of Hanwha's K239 Chunmoo MLRS, successfully completed its mobility tests at a state-run proving ground in South Korea in late July.
-
BAE Systems receives $120 million for more Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicles
BAE Systems has received an LRIP contract award of $119.6 million for additional Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPVs) for the US Army as it awaits full-rate production (FRP) contract awards for a fleet predicted to eventually be 2,897 vehicles.
-
Oshkosh Defense receives $201 million order for FMTV A2 vehicles
Oshkosh Defense has been awarded a $201 million contract for additional Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles A2 (FMTV A2) from the US Army, taking the total number of ordered platforms to 2,000.