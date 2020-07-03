Lockheed Martin to upgrade more MLRS units for US Army
Lockheed Martin has obtained another contract from the DoD to overhaul and upgrade M270 MLRS launchers for the US Army.
The $226 million contract, covering 44 launchers, follows an initial deal in 2019 to upgrade 50.
Ultimately, the recapitalisation effort will upgrade the existing US Army fleet of 225 M270A1 MLRS launchers, plus 160 decommissioned M270A0s slated for de-militarisation, to M270A2s.
This will keep the system in service until 2050, according to Lockheed Martin.
