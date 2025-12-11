To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Lockheed Martin to look further afield for GMARS rocket system opportunities

Lockheed Martin to look further afield for GMARS rocket system opportunities

11th December 2025 - 08:54 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Vilnius, Lithuania

RSS

GMARS is a joint programme between Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The HX truck is already in use in many NATO and allied countries around the world as a logistics vehicle and carrier for high-value systems, including missile firing weapons, so its use for the Global Mobile Artillery Rocket System makes logistical sense.

Lockheed Martin is looking for other potential markets for its Global Mobile Artillery Rocket System (GMARS), a collaboration with Germany’s Rheinmetall targeted for that company’s home market and based on an HX truck platform.

GMARS is a development from the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher. It uses a Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV) HX-series 8×8 truck chassis with protected cab fitted with a new two-pod launcher capable of firing the existing Multiple Launch Rocket System family of munitions to achieve long ranges and high precision.

Key advantages of the new GMARS are that it has

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us