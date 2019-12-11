Lockheed Martin missile in successful first flight test
Lockheed Martin’s next-generation long-range missile has undergone a successful first flight test at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, the company announced on 10 December.
The missile was fired from Lockheed Martin's High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher and flew approximately 240km to the target area.
The test confirmed the missile's flight trajectory performance, range and accuracy from launch to warhead event, validating all interfaces with the HIMARS launcher, as well as testing system software performance. According to the company, all test objectives were achieved.
Designed for the US Army's Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) programme, the next-generation precision-strike surface-to-surface weapon system will deliver enhanced capabilities for attacking, neutralising, suppressing and destroying targets at depth on the battlefield.
Gaylia Campbell, vice president of Precision Fires and Combat Maneuver Systems at Lockheed Martin, said: ‘Today's success validates all of the hard work our PrSM team has put into the design and development of this missile.
‘This test flight is the most recent success in a long line of product component and sub-component testing successes conducted as part of our proven development discipline to assure total mission success for our US Army customer.’
