Lockheed Martin JLTV completes latest assessment

Lockheed Martin’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) bid remains on track with the successful completion of the US government’s Manufacturing Readiness Assessment (MRA). This assessment, which measures manufacturing maturity and assesses technical risk, took place at Lockheed Martin's Camden Operations facility in November.

AM General, Oshkosh, and Lockheed Martin have each delivered 22 JLTVs for government testing under Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) contracts awarded in August 2012. The winning vehicle will replace a number of US Army and Marine Corps HMMWV Humvee vehicles.



Lockheed Martin announced in October that it would produce the JLTV at its Camden manufacturing complex.



Scott Greene, vice president of Ground Vehicles, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said: ‘We look forward to adding another joint US Army/Marine Corps vehicle-manufacturing programme to our Camden Operations. With proven assembly methods, a keen focus on efficiency and a highly skilled workforce, we are confident that the tremendous success we've achieved producing the HIMARS launcher for the army and marines will translate to an outstanding JLTV for those very same customers.’



The Lockheed Martin JLTV is systems-engineered to provide the crew protection of Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, while meeting the mobility, reliability and transportability requirements of the programme. The vehicle utilises a patented Meritor Pro-Tec all-independent air-ride suspension for agility and off-road mobility; and a Cummins turbo diesel and Allison transmission combine power and advanced fuel efficiency.