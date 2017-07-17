Lockheed Martin bags GMLRS Lot 12 contract
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $471 million contract by the US Army for Lot 12 production of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets, the company announced on 12 July.
The contract includes production of GMLRS Alternative Warhead rockets, Reduced-Range Practice Rockets, GMLRS Unitary rockets and integrated logistics support for the US Army and foreign military sales.
Deliveries are expected to be completed by the summer of 2019.
GMLRS is an all-weather rocket designed for fast deployment that delivers precision strike beyond the reach of most conventional weapons. The new GMLRS Alternative Warhead was developed to service area targets without the effects of unexploded ordinance.
In combat operations, each GMLRS rocket is packaged in an MLRS launch pod and is fired from the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System or M270 family of launchers.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from AUSA Annual 2017 News
-
AUSA 2017: Bassett talks army modernisation (video)
Maj Gen David Bassett, Program Executive Officer of Ground Combat Systems, speaks with Shephard about the US Army's modernisation, budgetary challenges and the next-generation of combat …
-
AUSA 2017: AMPV for the modern soldier (video)
BAE Systems displayed the general purpose variant of its Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) for the US Army at AUSA. Mike Signorelli, deputy and VP strategy …
-
AUSA 2017: Revision unveils latest tactical communications headset
Revision Military has introduced a new tactical communications headset system, SenSys ComCentr2, to its line of integrated soldier system products. After first unveiling the system at …
-
AUSA 2017: JCB reveals military XR-M (video)
JCB showcased its XR-M solution to the US Army for the first time at this year's AUSA exhibition in Washington DC.Chris Giorgianni, VP of government …
-
AUSA 2017: US Army eyes Nightwarden
Alongside showcasing its Nightwarden UAS to the US Army for the first time at AUSA, Textron Systems has also made gains with its Shadow V2 …
-
AUSA 2017: Show review (video)
Land warfare editor, Grant Turnbull, talks through the hot topics from AUSA 2017 in Washington including short range air defence technologies, active protection systems and …