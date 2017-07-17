Lockheed Martin bags GMLRS Lot 12 contract

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $471 million contract by the US Army for Lot 12 production of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets, the company announced on 12 July.

The contract includes production of GMLRS Alternative Warhead rockets, Reduced-Range Practice Rockets, GMLRS Unitary rockets and integrated logistics support for the US Army and foreign military sales.

Deliveries are expected to be completed by the summer of 2019.

GMLRS is an all-weather rocket designed for fast deployment that delivers precision strike beyond the reach of most conventional weapons. The new GMLRS Alternative Warhead was developed to service area targets without the effects of unexploded ordinance.

In combat operations, each GMLRS rocket is packaged in an MLRS launch pod and is fired from the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System or M270 family of launchers.

