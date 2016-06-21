To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lockheed Martin bags GMLRS Lot 11 contract

21st June 2016 - 11:00 GMT | by Darren Lake

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $331.8 million contract by the US Army for Lot 11 production of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets, it was announced on 15 June.

The contract includes production of GMLRS Alternative Warhead rockets, Reduced-Range Practice Rockets and GMLRS Unitary rockets for the US Marine Corps, US Army and for Foreign Military Sales to Singapore, Jordan, Finland and Israel.

Contract related work will be carried out at Lockheed Martin facilities in Dallas, Arkansas and Camden. Deliveries are expected to be completed by March 2018.

GMLRS is an all-weather rocket packaged in an MLRS launch

