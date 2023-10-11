Lockheed Martin awarded contract for 300kW laser weapon systems
Under the contract Lockheed Martin will deliver two 300kW-class Indirect Fire Protection Capability-High Energy Laser (IFPC-HEL) prototypes with an option for two additional units.
The IFPC-HEL system complements other layered defence components to protect soldiers from stressing threats, UAS, rocket, artillery and mortars, along with rotary and fixed-wing aircraft.
Development of the system began in 2019 with Lockheed Martin working on the transition from the 100 kW-class science and technology programme, the High Energy Laser Tactical Vehicle Demonstrator (HEL-TVD), to the 300 kW-class IFPC-HEL demonstrator.
In 2020, Lockheed Martin was awarded a contract to develop a compact, ruggedised 300 kW-class laser for the DoD.
In August 2022, Lockheed Martin delivered the High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative (HELSI) laser for use in the IFPC-HEL demonstrator, which was the most powerful solid-state directed energy technology delivered at that time.
In July Lockheed Martin announced plans to upscale its 300kW laser to 500kW class under a contract awarded by the US Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering (OUSD (R&E)), a follow on to a contract from the same organisation for developing a smaller version.
More from Land Warfare
-
AUSA 2023: Roshel shows latest Senator MRAP
Canadian company Roshel are displaying the latest version of its Senator 4x4 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle at AUSA 2023 for the first time.
-
Boeing-Nammo Ramjet 155 sets new distance as companies plan to add guidance system
The results of the latest test were announced on 9 October and follow a previous record which was set in May last year.
-
Rheinmetall receives another artillery order worth hundreds-of-millions of dollars
The latest order is for the delivery of over a hundred thousand 155mm shells from the group’s new Spanish subsidiary Rheinmetall Expal Munitions as well as additional DM 121 high-explosive rounds.
-
The M109-52 rolls into Washington DC
BAE Systems has shown the M109-52 155 mm self-propelled (SP) artillery system for the first time at AUSA 2023.