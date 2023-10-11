Lockheed Martin awarded contract for 300kW laser weapon systems

Under the contract Lockheed Martin will deliver two 300kW-class Indirect Fire Protection Capability-High Energy Laser (IFPC-HEL) prototypes with an option for two additional units.

The IFPC-HEL system complements other layered defence components to protect soldiers from stressing threats, UAS, rocket, artillery and mortars, along with rotary and fixed-wing aircraft.

Development of the system began in 2019 with Lockheed Martin working on the transition from the 100 kW-class science and technology programme, the High Energy Laser Tactical Vehicle Demonstrator (HEL-TVD), to the 300 kW-class IFPC-HEL demonstrator.

Related Articles

US Army to attain laser weapon vehicle by 2022

Lockheed Martin unveils plans to develop new class of 500kW laser weapon

In 2020, Lockheed Martin was awarded a contract to develop a compact, ruggedised 300 kW-class laser for the DoD.

In August 2022, Lockheed Martin delivered the High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative (HELSI) laser for use in the IFPC-HEL demonstrator, which was the most powerful solid-state directed energy technology delivered at that time.​

In July Lockheed Martin announced plans to upscale its 300kW laser to 500kW class under a contract awarded by the US Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering (OUSD (R&E)), a follow on to a contract from the same organisation for developing a smaller version.