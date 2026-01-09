Lithuania increases ground capability and spending in a high-threat environment
Lithuania is rapidly improving the capabilities of its army through enlarged formations and a new generation of equipment backed up by deployed formations from other NATO nations and an increased budget.
In just the past month, Lithuania has signed a deal for more CAmion Equipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie (CAESAR) self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) from KMW+Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS) France and ordered anti-tank mines and missiles. The country also signed with KNDS Germany in December to build an assembly plant for the production of up to 41 Leopard 2A8+ in Kaunas, its second-largest city.
These moves to boost capability come ahead
