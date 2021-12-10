Lebanon snaps up Barracudas from South Korea

The United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced on 1 December that South Korea has handed over ten Barracuda 4x4 APCs to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF)

The Republic of Korea Battalion (ROKBATT) had been using these white-painted Barracudas to keep the peace in the Middle East nation. A transferral ceremony was held at the LAF’s Benwa Barakat Barracks in Tyre.

The LAF will employ them in the South Litani Sector of the country.

Col Moon Dong-Su, the ROKBATT commander, commented, ‘I hope that our assistance will contribute to peace and prosperity in Lebanon.’

Meanwhile, MSgt Yoon Doo Hyeon, who was …