Lebanon snaps up Barracudas from South Korea

10th December 2021 - 05:35 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

South Korea has donated ten examples of the Barracuda 4x4 APC to the Lebanese military. (UNIFIL)

The Barracuda APC, which is marketed by three different South Korean companies, has found a new home in Lebanon.

The United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced on 1 December that South Korea has handed over ten Barracuda 4x4 APCs to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) 

The Republic of Korea Battalion (ROKBATT) had been using these white-painted Barracudas to keep the peace in the Middle East nation. A transferral ceremony was held at the LAF’s Benwa Barakat Barracks in Tyre.

The LAF will employ them in the South Litani Sector of the country.

Col Moon Dong-Su, the ROKBATT commander, commented, ‘I hope that our assistance will contribute to peace and prosperity in Lebanon.’

Meanwhile, MSgt Yoon Doo Hyeon, who was …

