Latvia signs for ASCOD IFVs

Latvia has ordered 42 ASCOD IFVs under a €373 million (US$388 million) contract signed on 30 January, following the launch of negotiations for the deal last year which was preceded by trials of competing vehicles in the second half of 2023.

The procedure for procuring the IFVs was launched in early 2023 and several potential suppliers were selected as part of a thorough feasibility study.

Latvia’s Minister for Defence Andris Sprūds said: “[This] marks a new chapter in the mechanisation of the Latvian Army’s Land Forces and at the same time, this is a great agreement for our national military industry.”

The ASCOD is already in use with the armed forces of Spain, Austria, the UK, the US and the Philippines, with 1,200 units in service or under contract worldwide.

The platform will be a new capability for Latvia which currently operates a limited number of tracked vehicles, with the fleet substantially made up of smaller Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked) (CVR(T)).

Latvia has invested heavily in vehicles, including an order in November 2024 for additional Common Armoured Vehicle System 6x6 vehicles. Additonally, in December 2023 the country signed a €600 million deal with Diehl Defence for an IRIS-T SLM medium-range air defence system.

