RBS 70 NG in Exercise Baltic Zenith

The armed forces of Lithuania and Latvia have trained with Saab’s RBS 70 and RBS 70 NG during the air defence exercise Baltic Zenith 2016, in Latvia, Saab announced on 6 July.

Around 90 national guards and soldiers from Latvia’s 17th Air Defence Battalion of the national guard and Air Defence Wing of Air Force Aviation Base took part in the exercise, along with soldiers of the air defence unit of the Lithuanian armed forces.

The exercise was conducted to provide training to operators of the RBS 70 air defence missile system, with practical combat firing exercises carried out against air targets at the Šķēde training range in Latvia.

Michael Höglund, head of marketing and sales at Saab missile systems, said: ‘We had a very good week together with Latvia and Lithuania, two very important customers for Saab. The operators were able to successfully hit the flying targets and after only a few hours of training with the new RBS 70 NG, they could engage the targets with full effect. This is a strong proof of the system and how easy it is to operate. We will now continue our support to the armed forces of Latvia and Lithuania.’

Saab’s RBS 70 NG VSHORAD system, with its 24/7 all-target capability, is designed with a modular concept to meet evolving air defence requirements. It features an NG sight that can be used in the Man-Portable Air Defence System (MANPADS) configuration or in remote-controlled or vehicle applications.