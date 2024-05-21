Large artillery gun added to new 10x10 Piranha
The KNDS Deutschland fully automated, unmanned 155mm (cal. 52) artillery gun module (AGM) has been added to the recently unveiled GDELS Piranha Heavy Mission Carrier (HMC) and presented at this week’s Future Artillery Conference in Paris.
The Piranha HMC is a 10x10 version of the venerable 8x8 with images released by GDELS in April showing two versions of the vehicle. One version featured the hull extending to the rear and had been modified for specialised roles such as command post.
The second version had a flatbed to the rear of the third road wheel station for a more specialised mission package. It was this version that will take the gun and the possibility of it carrying a 155mm gun was noted by Shephard at the time.
The vehicle offers space for an optional third crew member (2+1) or alternatively for additional storage space. The effective azimuth of the AGM integrated on the Piranha is 360° and can be fired on the move.
The “Shoot & Scoot” and MRSI (Multiple Rounds Simultaneous Impact) capabilities, as well as indirect and direct targeting against moving land and sea targets, have been designed to provide improved capability.
More from Land Warfare
-
Teledyne FLIR unveils new imaging module
The camera module with integrated continuous zoom (CZ) lens is designed to simplify integration for ISR, perimeter security, border surveillance and C-UAS operations.
-
PAC-3E uses Aegis to intercept live target
The MIM-104F Phased Array Tracking to Intercept of Target (Patriot) Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) is a long-range, medium- to high-altitude, all-weather air defence missile designed to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and advanced aircraft.
-
Lockheed Martin awarded $756 million for long-range hypersonic weapon
Lockheed Martin delivered equipment for the first Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LTHW) battery, referred to as Dark Eagle, to US soldiers in 2021. The system has been designed to deliver additional capability for the nation’s ground-based hypersonic weapon system.