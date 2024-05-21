Large artillery gun added to new 10x10 Piranha

The KNDS Deutschland fully automated, unmanned 155mm (cal. 52) artillery gun module (AGM) has been added to the recently unveiled GDELS Piranha Heavy Mission Carrier (HMC) and presented at this week’s Future Artillery Conference in Paris.

The Piranha HMC is a 10x10 version of the venerable 8x8 with images released by GDELS in April showing two versions of the vehicle. One version featured the hull extending to the rear and had been modified for specialised roles such as command post.

The second version had a flatbed to the rear of the third road wheel station for a more specialised mission package. It was this version that will take the gun and the possibility of it carrying a 155mm gun was noted by Shephard at the time.

The vehicle offers space for an optional third crew member (2+1) or alternatively for additional storage space. The effective azimuth of the AGM integrated on the Piranha is 360° and can be fired on the move.

The “Shoot & Scoot” and MRSI (Multiple Rounds Simultaneous Impact) capabilities, as well as indirect and direct targeting against moving land and sea targets, have been designed to provide improved capability.