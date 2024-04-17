To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

GDELS rolls out Piranha HMC

17th April 2024 - 11:58 GMT | by Christopher F Foss

RSS

The Piranha (10x10) HMC showing flatbed at rear on which a 155mm/52 cal turret could be mounted. (Photo: GDELS)

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) MOWAG has introduced the Piranha Heavy Mission Carrier (10x10), an enhanced version of its Piranha armoured vehicle series, featuring increased payload capacity and specialised configurations for diverse battlefield roles.

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) MOWAG has expanded its range of Piranha (8x8) wheeled armoured vehicles with the introduction of the Piranha Heavy Mission Carrier (HMC) (10x10).

According to GDELS, the Piranha HMC has a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 40 tonnes of which up to 17 tonnes can be payload such as armour package, weapon, ammunition, fuel and crew.

GVW of the HMC will be more than the current GDELS MOWAG Piranha (8x8) family of vehicles (FOV) allowing it to carry out a wider range of battlefield missions.

Overall layout of the HMC will be similar to other

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us