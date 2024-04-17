GDELS rolls out Piranha HMC

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) MOWAG has expanded its range of Piranha (8x8) wheeled armoured vehicles with the introduction of the Piranha Heavy Mission Carrier (HMC) (10x10).

According to GDELS, the Piranha HMC has a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 40 tonnes of which up to 17 tonnes can be payload such as armour package, weapon, ammunition, fuel and crew.

GVW of the HMC will be more than the current GDELS MOWAG Piranha (8x8) family of vehicles (FOV) allowing it to carry out a wider range of battlefield missions.

Overall layout of the HMC will be similar to other