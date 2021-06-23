Land Warfare magazine: UGVs, North African AFV market and more

Read the latest edition of Land Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.

Read the latest edition of Land Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.

What’s inside this edition:

COMMENT: A rocky start

As the perception of key security threats has changed, there have been concerns about Western European nations’ frontline capabilities. The UK and Germany have faced delayed developments due to technical, operational and cultural problems, while the Australian DoD is regressing in its relationship with the media.

Features include:

Ready for autonomy?

The demand for unmanned vehicles has been steadily increasing as the technology improves. Although there are broad similarities between different states’ requirements, UGV providers must cater to the particular needs of their customers.

Importing protection

As the region continues to face a volatile security environment, many North African states are looking to upgrade and acquire AFVs. While the largest spenders are establishing domestic defence industries, it is expected that foreign suppliers will continue to meet the bulk of demand.

Playing catch-up with DARPA

European nations have struggled to meet military research and technology spending targets, a problem amplified by the budget dedicated to R&D in the US. The UK’s exit from the EU has also highlighted the need for increased funding to be allocated to cooperative agencies, such as the European Defence Agency.

Northward expansion

The inhospitable high Arctic poses many challenges to military activity there and so has been largely neglected by defence planners. As technology improves and interest grows, many states are reassessing its significance and investing in new equipment necessary for operating in the region.

Who innovates wins

SOF have played a vital role in recent conflicts and will continue to do so during the age of great power competition. They must have the best equipment to maintain full operational capabilities, but the acquisition process has traditionally been slow. New methods of faster procurement, enabling more innovation, must be fostered to enhance their capabilities.

Bonus content coming soon.