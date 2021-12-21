Land Warfare magazine: China update, the ATGM threat and more

Hyundai Rotem pitches K2 variant for Middle East market
A scale model of the K2 MBT-M was on show at EDEX 2021, just as reports emerged of talks between the Egyptian and South Korean governments on licensed production of the tank.
What’s inside this edition:
COMMENT: Connecting the battlefield
The strain on communication infrastructure is greater now than ever. Personnel, autonomous platforms and more rely on secure connectivity, so the next generation of wireless technology is being developed to meet this demand.
Features include:
King of the hill
The rapid rate at which China has modernised its military has shocked many observers. While there is some way to go before PRC-manufactured platforms will outperform the West’s, that day is fast approaching.
In touch anywhere
US services are keen to provide SATCOM to frontline units and enable communication on the move worldwide. Shephard speaks to industry experts to identify the capabilities and limitations of this emerging technology.
Chink in the armour
Armoured vehicles make for a formidable adversary on the battlefield, bringing massive firepower and protection. ATGMs are a crucial tool for dealing with this challenge and are constantly improving.
Carrying the cannons
With high firepower but limited tactical mobility, towed artillery can sometimes be seen as a liability on the battlefield. Industry is constantly seeking to compensate for this weakness with new and improved gun systems.
Dramatic effect
Tactical cyberwarfare is fast becoming a reality, but just what is it and how will it shape the battlefield?
Keeping pace with progress
First developed in the 1990s, the CV90 has proved to be a durable platform. However, with new vehicles entering the marketplace, upgrades are required to keep the type at the top of its powers.
On the wrong track?
While the British Army’s troubled armoured vehicle procurement efforts continue to make the headlines, should the service focus on alternative capabilities instead?
A scale model of the K2 MBT-M was on show at EDEX 2021, just as reports emerged of talks between the Egyptian and South Korean governments on licensed production of the tank.
A total of 339 Griffon VBMRs have been delivered to date.
While the UK MoD issued 20 recommendations in the Ajax health and safety report, Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin claimed that it is impossible to be 100% confident that the programme will succeed.
Some six months after a contract was signed between the MoD and Elbit Systems UK, the British Army has received its first shipment of XACT nv33 night-vision goggles.
Elements of the Future Individual Lethality System could be ready for the British Army by 2026.
Allison Transmissions will provide equipment for Hizir 4x4 and Eitan 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicles, to be supplied to Kenya and Israel respectively.