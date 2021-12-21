Land Warfare magazine: China update, the ATGM threat and more

What’s inside this edition:

COMMENT: Connecting the battlefield

The strain on communication infrastructure is greater now than ever. Personnel, autonomous platforms and more rely on secure connectivity, so the next generation of wireless technology is being developed to meet this demand.

Features include:

King of the hill

The rapid rate at which China has modernised its military has shocked many observers. While there is some way to go before PRC-manufactured platforms will outperform the West’s, that day is fast approaching.

In touch anywhere

US services are keen to provide SATCOM to frontline units and enable communication on the move worldwide. Shephard speaks to industry experts to identify the capabilities and limitations of this emerging technology.

Chink in the armour

Armoured vehicles make for a formidable adversary on the battlefield, bringing massive firepower and protection. ATGMs are a crucial tool for dealing with this challenge and are constantly improving.

Carrying the cannons

With high firepower but limited tactical mobility, towed artillery can sometimes be seen as a liability on the battlefield. Industry is constantly seeking to compensate for this weakness with new and improved gun systems.

Dramatic effect

Tactical cyberwarfare is fast becoming a reality, but just what is it and how will it shape the battlefield?

Keeping pace with progress

First developed in the 1990s, the CV90 has proved to be a durable platform. However, with new vehicles entering the marketplace, upgrades are required to keep the type at the top of its powers.

On the wrong track?

While the British Army’s troubled armoured vehicle procurement efforts continue to make the headlines, should the service focus on alternative capabilities instead?