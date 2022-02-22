Land Warfare magazine: CATVs; Vehicle design philosophy; and more

Australia eyes up laser target designators
Leonardo will provide laser target designators as part of the Australian Project Land 17 Phase 2 programme.
What’s inside this edition:
Comment: Continued growth
As Western dominance over defence markets continues to wane, space is opening up for new players. In particular, South Korea is slowly gaining influence both regionally and further afield.
Features include:
Breaking new ground
Aiming to face off the ambitions of China and Russia in the Arctic, the US Army is progressing with selection of a Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle.
The squeezed middle
As the armoured vehicle market adapts to the age of great power competition, 6×6 designs may struggle to keep their market share. Heavier than 4×4s and with less armour and payload capacity than 8×8s, 6×6s must find their niche.
Armoured strategies
Latin American countries have been seeking ways to progress with mobility programmes despite their tight budgets.
Path of least resistance
The long-lasting, numerous and scattered nature of mines makes these explosive devices a deadly presence during conflict and for decades after. In this article, Shephard looks at the mine-clearing systems helping to diffuse the danger.
We are family
Finding the balance between specialisation and cost-effectiveness is crucial to maintaining platform numbers. In this article, Shephard looks at the family of vehicles concept, its adaptability and its limitations.
Bonus content coming soon.
Leonardo will provide laser target designators as part of the Australian Project Land 17 Phase 2 programme.
TenCate provided design and engineering support to Mack Defense to equip the M917A3 HDT with a force protection system.
The new generation Caesar 6x6 retains the baseline configuration of the artillery system but adds some improvements in terms of protection and manoeuvrability.
Rheinmetall has armed its Lynx IFV chassis with a 120mm gun for mechanised fire support and antitank operations.
With the upgrade, the unit is the most modernised Stryker brigade in the US Army. CROWS and CROWS-J improve crew safety and survivability by allowing for Soldiers to engage threats from inside the Stryker.
Polish plans to buy the most advanced variant of the Abrams MBT have received a boost after approval from the US State Department.