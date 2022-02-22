Land Warfare magazine: CATVs; Vehicle design philosophy; and more

Read the latest edition of Land Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.

What’s inside this edition:

Comment: Continued growth

As Western dominance over defence markets continues to wane, space is opening up for new players. In particular, South Korea is slowly gaining influence both regionally and further afield.

Features include:

Breaking new ground

Aiming to face off the ambitions of China and Russia in the Arctic, the US Army is progressing with selection of a Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle.

The squeezed middle

As the armoured vehicle market adapts to the age of great power competition, 6×6 designs may struggle to keep their market share. Heavier than 4×4s and with less armour and payload capacity than 8×8s, 6×6s must find their niche.

Armoured strategies

Latin American countries have been seeking ways to progress with mobility programmes despite their tight budgets.

Path of least resistance

The long-lasting, numerous and scattered nature of mines makes these explosive devices a deadly presence during conflict and for decades after. In this article, Shephard looks at the mine-clearing systems helping to diffuse the danger.

We are family

Finding the balance between specialisation and cost-effectiveness is crucial to maintaining platform numbers. In this article, Shephard looks at the family of vehicles concept, its adaptability and its limitations.

Bonus content coming soon.