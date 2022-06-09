Land Warfare magazine: Amphibious assault vehicles; Arctic warfare equipment; and more
Comment: Chain reactions
The number of challenges to the supply chain defence companies have faced in recent years is unprecedented. With exports to Ukraine and embargoes against Russia, the ability of militaries across the world to replenish stocks has been massively reduced.
Don’t burst the bubble: C-UAS for ground vehicles
The widespread use of small, armed UAS in recent conflicts has added a new dimension to vehicle protection. What lessons have been learned, and what solutions is industry working on to deal with the challenge?
Best of both worlds: Rekindled interest in amphibious assault vehicles
The niche utility of amphibious assault vehicles necessitates that only a select few countries retain interest in developing these platforms. While their appeal remains limited, these vehicles’ amphibious abilities are invaluable in the right circumstances.
Arctic interest: Preparing for future competition in the High North
The Arctic poses many challenges to operations, more than just extreme weather. In this article, Shephard looks at the barriers to communications in the region and the innovative solutions being developed by industry.
Contested environments: GBAD for the US and NATO
Air superiority has proved to be a decisive factor of operational success during conflicts. However, maintaining a large air fleet is simply beyond the means of many militaries. GBAD offers a cheaper alternative to protect against threats from above.
Out of stock: How long can missile shipments to Ukraine continue as stockpiles dwindle?
As the invasion of Ukraine continues and both sides prepare for a prolonged fight, donations of military materiel to Ukraine continue to grow. However, as Western militaries are known for prioritising capability over numbers, can their stocks keep up the pace?
More from Land Warfare
India goes for crewless turret
Larsen & Toubro and Tata are likely to be strong contenders in an Indian RfP to build a demonstrator 25t Advanced Armoured Platform with 30mm remote weapons station.
Rheinmetall receives order for IFV ammunition
Rheinmetall has received an order for €20 million worth of IFV ammunition.
Elbit and Rheinmetall seek role in Joint Fire Modernization programme
Elbit Systems aims to work with Rheinmetall Canada to develop a flexible, robust, and responsive digital joint fire solution for the Canadian Army.
US sends HIMARS to Ukraine
HIMARS rocket systems highlight the latest package of military support that the US will dispatch to Ukraine.