Land Rover retirement schedule puts pressure on British Army vehicle plans
The UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) effort to replace the British Army’s fleet of land vehicles has moved a step closer with the ceremonial start of the retirement of the force’s Land Rover fleet; a process expected to be completed by the end of 2030.
The UK Land Mobility Programme (LMP) consists of Light Protected Mobility (LPM), Heavy Protected Mobility (HPM) and Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) and it is the latter which will fill the hole left by the Land Rover vehicles going out of service.
LMV will replace predominantly smaller, lighter vehicles such
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