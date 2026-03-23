To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Land Rover retirement schedule puts pressure on British Army vehicle plans

Land Rover retirement schedule puts pressure on British Army vehicle plans

23rd March 2026 - 10:43 GMT | by Damian Kemp, Dr Peter Magill in London, UK

RSS

The British Army has committed to a timeline for Land Rovers to be withdrawn from service. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The British Army’s plans to replace thousands of vehicles have been troubled with resets, delays and change. It is possible, however, that genuine progress is being achieved on two of the three segments in the programme.

The UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) effort to replace the British Army’s fleet of land vehicles has moved a step closer with the ceremonial start of the retirement of the force’s Land Rover fleet; a process expected to be completed by the end of 2030.

The UK Land Mobility Programme (LMP) consists of Light Protected Mobility (LPM), Heavy Protected Mobility (HPM) and Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) and it is the latter which will fill the hole left by the Land Rover vehicles going out of service.

LMV will replace predominantly smaller, lighter vehicles such

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio
Dr Peter Magill

Author

Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us