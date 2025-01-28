L3Harris awarded manpack and handheld radio deal worth almost $300 million
L3 Harris will supply AN/PRC-158 Leader and AN/PRC-163 Handheld radios to the US Army under a deal worth almost US$300 million through the force’s HMS programme.
This award follows similar production orders from 2023 totalling more than $247 million under the same indefinite delivery/indefinite quality contract.
The US Army has also selected L3Harris to deliver Mobile User Objective System-capable AN/PRC-158s for the service’s MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft systems and the CH-47 Chinook rotary-wing fleet as part of the Air-to-Ground Networking Radio programme.
AN/PRC-158 and AN/PRC-163 radios can switch between Secure But Unclassified – Encrypted and high-assurance levels of encryption, enabling interoperability with coalition partners. It meets the latest NSA encryption and decryption standards for communications security and transmission security.
AN/PRC-158 covers the 30-2,500MHz frequency range and can run both narrowband and wideband waveforms, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
Designed for team, squad and platoon leaders, the AN/PRC-163 can transmit dual-channel voice, video and data through satellite communications and line-of-sight. The device also supports multiple Mobile Ad-hoc Networking options such as TSM-X and ANW2.
The radios underwent Initial Operational Test and Evaluation at Fort Bragg in January 2021 to ensure capability, and allowed L3 Harris to proceed with the full-rate production decision.
More from Land Warfare
-
New US defence contracts for undersea warfare systems and USNS Matthew Perry
The Department of Defense announced the new contracts to upgrade and maintain combat technology and vessels.
-
Hungary to start fielding KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicle
The Lynx infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) will provide a step change for the Hungarian Army and will replace Russian supplied BTR-80 8x8 series wheeled armoured personnel carriers (APC). The Lynx will take on both IFV and APC roles as it is a step change in firepower and provides a much higher level of protection.
-
Troubled British Army Ajax vehicle progresses with capability set for this year
The Ajax armed reconnaissance vehicle (ARV) and joint fires observer vehicle (FOV) will soon enter operational use with the British Army after many years of delay.
-
US Army orders 103 Mack Defense trucks
The first Mack Defense M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks (HDTs) were delivered to the US Army in September 2020 after an order was placed in 2018.
-
Franco-German company formed to develop and build new Main Ground Combat System
The Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) is a Franco-German armament programme designed to replace the Leopard 2 and Leclerc main battle tanks with a cross-platform combat system by 2040.