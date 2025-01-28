To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • L3Harris awarded manpack and handheld radio deal worth almost $300 million

L3Harris awarded manpack and handheld radio deal worth almost $300 million

28th January 2025 - 13:16 GMT | by Shephard News Team in London

The AN/PRC-163 Handheld radio is one of two types being provided under the contract. (Photo: L3Harris)

The award is for L3Harris AN/PRC-158 two-channel Leader manpack radio and AN/PRC-163 Handheld multi-channel radio under the Handheld, Manpack & Small Form Fit (HMS) programme.

L3 Harris will supply AN/PRC-158 Leader and AN/PRC-163 Handheld radios to the US Army under a deal worth almost US$300 million through the force’s HMS programme.

This award follows similar production orders from 2023 totalling more than $247 million under the same indefinite delivery/indefinite quality contract.

The US Army has also selected L3Harris to deliver Mobile User Objective System-capable AN/PRC-158s for the service’s MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft systems and the CH-47 Chinook rotary-wing fleet as part of the Air-to-Ground Networking Radio programme.

AN/PRC-158 and AN/PRC-163 radios can switch between Secure But Unclassified – Encrypted and high-assurance levels of encryption, enabling interoperability with coalition partners. It meets the latest NSA encryption and decryption standards for communications security and transmission security.

AN/PRC-158 covers the 30-2,500MHz frequency range and can run both narrowband and wideband waveforms, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

Designed for team, squad and platoon leaders, the AN/PRC-163 can transmit dual-channel voice, video and data through satellite communications and line-of-sight. The device also supports multiple Mobile Ad-hoc Networking options such as TSM-X and ANW2.

The radios underwent Initial Operational Test and Evaluation at Fort Bragg in January 2021 to ensure capability, and allowed L3 Harris to proceed with the full-rate production decision.

