Kuwait to receive support for upgraded Abrams

Rheinmetall releases its newest smoke grenade
Rheinmetall has released its newest Maske smoke grenade suitable for use by any 81mm launcher, including former Warsaw Pact equipment.
M1A2K Abrams MBTs for the Kuwait Army will receive technical support from General Dynamics under a new $14.51 million FMS contract modification.
Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of late January 2023, the DoD announced on 27 January 2021.
The Kuwait Army announced in July 2021 that it had received its first M1A2K MBT (an upgraded version of the M1A2 Abrams) almost two years behind the initial schedule.
Kuwait planned to upgrade all 218 of its Abrams MBTs to the M1A2K configuration but the programme timeframe seems to have been revised after encountering delays for undisclosed reasons.
Work on the contract is now expected to be completed by the end of August 2022.
Russia still seems to prioritise modernisation of its airborne forces, as shown by the latest announcement about the Zavet-D artillery C2 vehicle.
The Belgian military has bought an undisclosed quantity of antitank training ammunition from Dynamit Nobel Defence.
Tyron Runflat has received a large order for its ATR Carbon system, intended for an unknown vehicle platform.
With the goal to develop and demonstrate the ability of autonomous platforms to travel at speeds that maintain pace with crewed vehicles in complex terrain, DARPA will conduct two field experiments this year under the RACER programme.
New Russian 6S19 system has a 25% longer range than in-service grenade launchers, says Rostec.