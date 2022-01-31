Kuwait to receive support for upgraded Abrams

An M1A2K Abrams MBT. (Photo: Kuwait Armed Forces)

Kuwaiti M1A2K MBTs to gain technical support from General Dynamics.

M1A2K Abrams MBTs for the Kuwait Army will receive technical support from General Dynamics under a new $14.51 million FMS contract modification.

Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of late January 2023, the DoD announced on 27 January 2021.

The Kuwait Army announced in July 2021 that it had received its first M1A2K MBT (an upgraded version of the M1A2 Abrams) almost two years behind the initial schedule.

Kuwait planned to upgrade all 218 of its Abrams MBTs to the M1A2K configuration but the programme timeframe seems to have been revised after encountering delays for undisclosed reasons.

Work on the contract is now expected to be completed by the end of August 2022.