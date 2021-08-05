Kuwait receives first modernised Abrams after revised programme timeframe

US Army awaits long-range cannon study
The US Army needs more long-range artillery systems and is embarking on a series of modernisation and technology development efforts, of which SLRC is one.
The Kuwait Army on 29 July announced it has received its first upgraded M1A2 Abrams main battle tank (MBT), known as M1A2K, almost two years behind the initial schedule.
In announcing the development via social media, the army claimed the M1A2K would enter operational service ‘soon’ as ‘an addition to the combat efficiency of the Kuwaiti land forces’.
Kuwait plans to upgrade all 218 of its Abrams MBTs to the M1A2K configuration, but the programme timeframe seems to have been revised after encountering delays for undisclosed reasons.
The DoD announced in December 2017 that General Dynamics Land Systems was to ...
New American-built 155mm self-propelled howitzers, and indigenous 8x8 vehicles armed with 105mm guns, are on the way for Taiwan's army.
A Boxer armoured vehicle with an RT60 turret has been seen for the first time at the WFEL facility in Stockport, and the newly developed system has potential on many different levels.
Ex-Soviet republic on track to receive 82 additional FGM-148 Javelin antitank missiles and associated equipment.
A total of 118 APCs will be delivered to the Kenyan Defence Forces
The range of rocket and tube artillery systems in PLA service continues to grow from an already impressive and diverse foundation.