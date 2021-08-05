Kuwait receives first modernised Abrams after revised programme timeframe

The Kuwait Army on 29 July announced it has received its first upgraded M1A2 Abrams main battle tank (MBT), known as M1A2K, almost two years behind the initial schedule.

In announcing the development via social media, the army claimed the M1A2K would enter operational service ‘soon’ as ‘an addition to the combat efficiency of the Kuwaiti land forces’.

Kuwait plans to upgrade all 218 of its Abrams MBTs to the M1A2K configuration, but the programme timeframe seems to have been revised after encountering delays for undisclosed reasons.

The DoD announced in December 2017 that General Dynamics Land Systems was to ...