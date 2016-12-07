Korea ignites Raybolt missile

LIG Nex1 received a green light to proceed with production of the Raybolt (HyeonGung in Korean) medium-range anti-tank missile.

The South Korean company was awarded a contract on 2 December and the programme involves 270 contractors, and 95% of components are produced nationally.

Raybolt is a portable missile designed for use by infantry. It is notable for being the first such missile to be indigenously designed in South Korea, with the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) presiding over the project for the past nine years.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) issued a KRW32.7 billion ($27.9 million) contract for low-rate