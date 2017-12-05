Kongsberg receives additional CROWS orders
Kongsberg will deliver additional Protector Remote Weapon System Station (RWS) Low Profile CROWS configuration for the US Army’s M1A2 Abrams main battle tank, the company announced on 1 December.
The orders, which also include spare parts and engineering services, are worth $39.8 million and fall under the company’s CROWS contract signed in August 2012.
The Low Profile Protector version of the CROWS system is modified to enhance visibility for the tank commander of the M1A2 Abrams.
The Protector RWS is designed for small and medium calibre weapons and can be installed on any type of platform. It is a fully stabilised, combat proven system qualified for global operations. The system allows military troops to operate vehicle’s weapons from a protected position inside the vehicle.
Pål Bratlie, executive vice president, Protech Systems of Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, said: ‘This contract confirms Kongsberg’s strong relationship with the US Army and ordering the Protector Low Profile CROWS system for the Abrams main battle tanks and spare parts for sustainment, confirms their continued commitment.’
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