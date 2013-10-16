Kongsberg to overhaul Canadian Protector RWS

Kongsberg will overhaul and repair the Protector M151 remote weapon stations (RWS) in service with the Canadian military, under a newly signed contract with the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND). Work will be conducted by Kongsberg Protech Systems (KPS) in Canada.

The Canadian military has operated the Protector M151 RWS on its RG-31 platform since Kongsberg supplied the systems in 2005. The stations have been in continuous service in that time, and have provided protection for soldiers serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan.



The Protector M151 RWS will be refurbished and set to the same standard as the Dual Remote Weapons Station that KPS is producing for the DND as part of the Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle (TAPV) programme. The DND will benefit from the commonality in terms of training, logistics, and common components.



Rune Johannessen, vice president of business development, the Americas, Kongsberg, said: ‘Kongsberg is very pleased to see DND’s commitment to the Canadian RWS. These systems have been operating for several years in quite extreme conditions and need to be refurbished. The ability to do this, is proof of the Kongsberg RWS modular concept, which enables affordable upgrades to a state-of-the-art technological standard. The refurbished RWS’s will give the Canadian armed forces enhanced protection for years to come and continues Kongsberg’s position as a prime supplier of Protector RWS.’



Jørn Buø, president, KPS Canada, added: ‘This programme is a milestone for KPS Canada. This is the first direct contract with DND, and we believe that this contract will help create conditions for further growth locally. Kongsberg is already an established and reliable supplier in the region, the province and in Canada.’



The Protector RWS is designed to be operated by gunners who remain inside the armoured vehicle reducing their exposure to enemy fire.