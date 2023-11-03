To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Kongsberg demos new Protector RS2 Prototype

3rd November 2023 - 09:04 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

A prototype of the RS2, the lightest system in Kongsberg's family of Protector remote weapons systems, aboard a Polaris MRZR Alpha light tactical vehicle at AUSA 2023. (Photo: Wilder Alejandro Sanchez)

Norway’s Kongsberg shows of its lightest RWS to date, as the company continues to support Ukrainian forces, while also eyeing moves into Latin American markets

Norway’s Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace displayed a prototype of the RS2, the lightest system in its family of Protector remote weapons systems (RWSs), at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC in October.

Speaking exclusively to Shephard, the company discussed upcoming deliveries including those for forces operating in Ukraine, along with the integrated combat solution.

‘We manufactured this baseline platform for showcasing at AUSA and to obtain feedback from our potential clients about their requirements,’ said John Carlsson, vice-president for business development at Kongsberg Defence Land Systems. ‘We can turn the RS2 into a finalized product and push it out the door.

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

