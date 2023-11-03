Kongsberg demos new Protector RS2 Prototype
Norway’s Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace displayed a prototype of the RS2, the lightest system in its family of Protector remote weapons systems (RWSs), at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC in October.
Speaking exclusively to Shephard, the company discussed upcoming deliveries including those for forces operating in Ukraine, along with the integrated combat solution.
‘We manufactured this baseline platform for showcasing at AUSA and to obtain feedback from our potential clients about their requirements,’ said John Carlsson, vice-president for business development at Kongsberg Defence Land Systems. ‘We can turn the RS2 into a finalized product and push it out the door.
More from Land Warfare
-
NATO tests robotic capabilities at multi-domain operations trials
The 2023 Next-Generation Communication Networks Technology event featured innovative technologies transforming the battlefield, including drones, ground-robotic systems and a robot dog.
-
Swiss join new-generation Patriot missile club
US officials have finalised an agreement for Switzerland to buy Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles.
-
Contenders showcase their RCV-Light designs for the US Army
The four competitors of the US Army RCV-Light exhibited their platforms featuring various types of payloads.
-
Future of the CPI2 programme remains blurry
Despite planning to release a RfP by the end of the year, the US Army has placed the effort into ‘hold’ status, with details on its next steps and schedule yet to be disclosed.
-
Sweden receives first batch of Patria 6x6 APCs
The Patria 6x6 is being developed as a common base platform for the Estonian, Finnish and Latvian armed forces, all of which require a new protected mobility vehicle, with Sweden ordering an initial 20.
-
How high-frequency electronics can boost EW effects for ground forces
Solutions that operate in the high-frequency (HF) spectrum have the potential to enhance many systems and subsystems in the intelligence, radar, detection, target engagement, navigation and communications fields.