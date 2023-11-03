Kongsberg demos new Protector RS2 Prototype

Norway’s Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace displayed a prototype of the RS2, the lightest system in its family of Protector remote weapons systems (RWSs), at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC in October.

Speaking exclusively to Shephard, the company discussed upcoming deliveries including those for forces operating in Ukraine, along with the integrated combat solution.

‘We manufactured this baseline platform for showcasing at AUSA and to obtain feedback from our potential clients about their requirements,’ said John Carlsson, vice-president for business development at Kongsberg Defence Land Systems. ‘We can turn the RS2 into a finalized product and push it out the door.